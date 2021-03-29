Atlanta Public Schools announced its plan feed student during the upcoming Spring Holiday Break.
According to school officials, the school system's nutrition department will distribute 3-day or 7-day meal kits (breakfast and lunch) to all students.
The school district said there are two opportunities for parents to receive meals for their children:
- Seven-day meal kits (7 breakfasts and 7 lunch meals) will be distributed on Wednesday, March 31, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 pm on designated school bus routes, and from 2 p.m. to 5:30 pm at the 10 curbside pick-up locations listed below:
1. Carver High School
2. Frederick Douglass High School
3. John Hope-Charles Walter Hill Elementary School
4. Maynard Jackson High School
5. Jean Childs Young Middle School
6. Bolton Academy
7. Garden Hills Elementary School
8. South Atlanta High School
9. Bunche Middle School
10. Booker T. Washington High School
- Three (3) day meal kits (3 breakfast and 3 lunch meals) will be distributed on Friday, April 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from one of the 5 curbside pick-up locations listed below or by designated school bus routes.
1. Bunche MS
2. Carver HS
3. Douglass HS
4. Maynard Jackson HS
5. Washington HS
Anyone with questions is asked to please click here or call the schools’ nutrition department at 404.802.2540.
