ATLANTA (CBS46) -- With COVID-19 racing through metro Atlanta, fueled by the more contagious Omicron variant, school districts are scrambling to try to keep the spread under control.
Atlanta Public Schools started the new semester earlier this week in a virtual format. On Thursday, school leaders invited students and staff members to nine locations for voluntary surveillance testing to try to get a handle on the virus before students arrive for in-person learning Monday.
APS also announced that later this month, the district will begin a “Test to Stay” program that allows those identified as a close contact of a COVID-positive person to stay in school if they don’t have any symptoms and they continue to test negative for ten days.
In Gwinnett County, public schools started the new semester Thursday in person.
“I love it,” said Colleen Lynch, mother of a seven-year-old student at Beaver Ridge Elementary School. “He had a long break, so it’s perfect that he’s back.”
Other Gwinnett County parents said they aren’t as worried sending their kids back with the Omicron variant being the dominant strain, especially hearing that it’s milder than previous variants. Still, they’re taking precautions.
“I’ve got him double-masked up,” said Kimberly Maxwell, mother of a five-year-old. “He has hand sanitizer in his bookbag and lunchbox, just so that he’s aware. We’re going to keep that regimen going probably for a very, very long time.”
Ming Symonds has a 5-year-old daughter. She says the sheer number of cases recently prompted her to take action.
“I just recently decided to get vaccinated and get her vaccinated. I’m not scared anymore,” she said. “I’ll just keep my fingers crossed that Father God will keep us all safe.”
