ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Public Schools estimates they have between 300 and 500 employees may have a spouse, partner, or household member employed by federal agencies that have been closed due to the partial government shutdown.
The school district has launched an initiative to help those families affected.
“Many federal employees and contractors, some of them family members of APS employees, are facing the impacts of the federal government shutdown, and we want to do all we can to help,” said APS Superintendent Dr. Meria J. Carstarphen. “A vast majority of Americans simply can’t make it very long without receiving their regular paychecks. We want to do all we can to help bridge the gap for our employees who need that assistance.”
Listed below are a number of ways APS says employees can help other employees impacted by the shutdown:
- Consider setting up Meal Train accounts for employees whose families are impacted by the shutdown.
- Make a tax-deductible donation to APS’ crowd funding campaign through Go Fund Me. The total amount collected will be distributed through Atlanta Partners for Education to eligible employees.
- Drop off food items to the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Families in need may visit the website where there is a list of Atlanta-area resources and support.
- Ask furloughed spouses to work as substitute teachers for the District, which would allow them to return to work as soon as the shutdown ends. Those interested may visit the APS substitute teaching website to learn more or contact APS Substitute Supervisor Angela Williams (Angela.Williams@atlanta.k12.ga.us).
- Take advantage of APS’ employee discount program on goods and services, Sparkfly. Visit the Sparkfly Perks site to learn more. (Note: Sparkfly Perks are for current APS employees only.)
- Utilize APS’ Employee Assistance Program (EAP), which provides crisis counseling and legal/financial consultation services free of charge to APS employees.
- Seek resources such as the Georgia Power Foundation, which recently announced a $50,000 donation to St. Vincent de Paul Georgia, a faith-based nonprofit, to help provide support to furloughed and unpaid federal workers and contractors in the state. Through the fund, impacted families can ask for assistance by submitting a request to gapowerassistancefund@svdpgeorgia.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.