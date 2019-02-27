ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- An Atlanta Public Schools band teacher has been arrested after an investigation revealed a sexual relationship with a student.
Jovan Solon Burton, the band teacher at Coretta Scott King Academy, has resigned from his position.
A spokesperson with APS released the following statement to our newsroom:
"A staff member at Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy resigned Monday, and was arrested by the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department, as a result of an investigation into an allegation of an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student. Atlanta Public Schools takes seriously any instances of employee misconduct, and we will remain vigilant in our efforts to make sure all of our campuses are safe and secure for our students, staff and visitors."
