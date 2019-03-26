ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- New findings suggest the teacher who helped students cheat on tests actually cheated those students out of a proper education.
Deanna Rogers oversees the support program called Target 2021, the year the last affected student should graduate. After five semesters, programs to improve attendance had little or no affect.
"It is disturbing to see on the ground going into the fourth year now," said Frank Brown.
Much of that money that goes to Communities in Schools run by Frank Brown. His people coach and support. He said he doubts the study's absentee numbers.
"Our kids are coming and these are kids who did not come," said Brown.
Chris Whitaker is a program success. He is a junior at Douglas High School.
"They helped pay a bill and are now helping mom find a house to stay in," said Whitaker.
Over three thousand students affected by the scandal. Every year a few more graduate.
