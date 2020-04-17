ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Public Schools has closed two of its family food distribution sites after multiple volunteers tested positive for the deadly virus COVID-19.

Two of the volunteers were at Thomasville Heights and Washington High School in late March. As a result, those two distribution sites have been closed.

Two volunteers at Booker T. Washington High School also tested positive for the virus in early April.

The remaining eight distribution sites remain open.

Meals will be available at the following locations:

Bunche Middle School – 1925 Niskey Lake Road, SW: Five student breakfast and lunch meals and a bag of weekly groceries available along with bus delivery

"In addition, APS nurses have been deployed to the eight remaining food distribution sites to conduct on-site temperature checks and to ensure quality control among workers who are expected to use masks and gloves and adhere to social distancing guidelines," said a district spokesperson.