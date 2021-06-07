ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Public Schools have released updated start times for all students heading into the 2021 school year.
In a memo to parents sent Monday, the district announced several changes to the elementary, middle and high school "Bell Schedule" that was first announced in May.
Here is a look at the updated schedule:
- Elementary School - 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
- High School - 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Middle School - 9:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Initial start times were released last month, with the biggest change coming at the high school level. APS was planning on having high schoolers start at 7:45 a.m., 45 minutes earlier than previous years.
After the new times were announced, several members of the APS community shared their concerns with the district, which prompted them to reconsider.
APS created a survey for families to fill out and says the results of the survey were taken into consideration when finalizing the new start times.
The new start times will be in effect for the next three school years.
