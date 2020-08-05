ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Public Schools is providing students with five-day meal bags that will be distributed at 12 sites across the city for the virtual school year kick off.
Students return to learning on August 24, however, parents will need to order meals a week in advance on August 17. District officials anticipate the first nine weeks of the school year will be held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic surge in Georgia.
The following schools will offer free or reduced price (FEA) meals:
- Bolton Academy
- Brandon Elementary Center
- Burgess-Peterson Elementary
- Garden Hills Elementary
- Jackson, Mary Lin Elementary
- Morningside, Parkside Elementary
- E. Rivers, Sarah Smith Elementary
- Springdale Park and Toomer elementary schools
- David T. Howard (formerly Inman) and Sutton middle schools
- Grady High School
- Maynard Jackson and North Atlanta high schools
- (Charter/Partner) Drew Elementary, Drew Junior Academy/Senior Academy, Wesley International Academy and Westside Atlanta Academy.
To review FEA qualifications, or to complete an application click here.
Throughout the summer the district has provided meals to families. As part of the APS Summer Seamless Option, a waiver granted by the federal government, the district will also provide five breakfasts and lunches to the community on August 10 and 17 from 3 - 6 p.m.
Families can get those meals via walk up or drive-thru or bus delivery.
Meal Distribution Locations
- BEST Academy/Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy 1190 Northwest Drive, NW
- Ralph Bunche Middle School 1925 Niskey Lake Road, SW
- George Washington Carver High School 55 McDonough Boulevard, SE
- Frederick Douglass High School 225 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive, NW
- John Lewis Invictus Middle School 1890 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy, NW
- Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School 545 Hill Street, SE
- Maynard Jackson High School 801 Glenwood Avenue, SE
- Benjamin E. Mays High School 3450 Benjamin E. Mays Drive, SW
- Phoenix Academy (formerly Alonzo Crim High School) 256 Clifton Street, SE
- South Atlanta High School 800 Hutchens Road, SE
- Tuskegee Airmen Global Academy 1626 Westhaven Drive, SW
- Booker T. Washington High School 45 Whitehouse Drive, SW
