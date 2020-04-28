ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Could Atlanta Public Schools re-open before the end of the academic year?
President Trump said he wants governors to strongly consider bringing students back despite the obvious risks. APS superintendent Meria Carstarphen said re-opening now could create more alarm in the communities APS serve.
“We happen to be a school district with large numbers of children in poverty, black and brown kids, who already, with their families, don’t have great health care, don’t have access to health care, don’t have transportation,” she told reporter Ashley Thompson.
Looking to the fall, Carstarphen said a number of scenarios are being considered.
“Could we see students and teachers in masks maybe in school?” Thompson asked. “Absolutely,” she answered.
Perhaps not all schools will re-open and students may eat meals inside of their classrooms or outside.
“In Atlanta Public Schools, we already have a model where we can do breakfast in the classrooms,” she explained. “We’ve been doing that for years.”
Come fall, you’ll likely see everyone in protective gear like masks and staggered learning is being considered as well.
APS is discussing plans for the fall with both the state department of health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Still, Carstarphen’s had a message for the 52,000 students now at home.
“We miss you,” she said. “That’s what I want to tell them. We miss you and we love you and we’re just torn up about you not being here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.