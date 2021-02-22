Atlanta Public Schools will open a new, drive-up and walk-up COVID-19 testing site Monday in partnership with Emory University and others.
The new testing site will be open at Douglass High School and will be open to all students, staff, and families five days each week. APS also offers testing at five other locations including Dobbs Elementary, Hollis innovation Academy, King Middle School, Miles Elementary, and Toomer Elementary school. Each offer COVID-19 testing at different times and different days during the week. Click here for more information on testing including schedules.
Atlanta Public Schools recently completed re-opening schools, on a voluntary basis, at all grade levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.