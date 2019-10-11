ATLANTA (CBS46) – Atlanta Public Schools Police say a reported attempted abduction on the playground at Deerwood Academy was unfounded.
The story first broke earlier this week after an 8-year-old reported someone had attempted to abduct her at gunpoint on the playground at Deerwood. The report sparked heated words between Atlanta Police and Atlanta Public Schools Police throughout this week.
According to Atlanta Public Schools Police, the evidence collected, including surveillance footage, witness statements and the timeline of events, “does not support the student’s allegation of being attacked on the playground by an armed man.” APSPD said it also told the family of the student the accusations were not true.
Atlanta Public Schools Police said its investigation found, “school safety protocols were in place, ensuring that all students were supervised and accounted for at all times, including during the time of the alleged incident.”
APS Police Chief Ronald Applin will hold a press conference Friday morning to discuss the details of the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.