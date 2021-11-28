ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Public Schools announced a few key health and safety reminders for students and employees returning to school and work tomorrow.
Maintaining public health measures such as staying home when you are sick, physical distancing, hand washing and mask wearing are very important to reduce the likelihood of both getting and transmitting COVID-19 in our schools.
To ensure the continued safety of APS students and staff, parents are reminded to complete the daily health screenings of their children each morning via HealthCheck before sending them to school each day and monitor for symptoms.
Employees should continue to monitor for symptoms and screen daily via the Kronos system.
Students or staff who are ill or presenting with any symptom of COVID-19 should always remain home.
Additionally, if a student tests positive with COVID-19 or is determined to be a close contact of someone who has tested positive, parents should continue to use the self-report form to properly notify school officials.
Employees should report positive cases or close contacts here.
APS encourages all students, families and employees to continue to review and follow the most recent travel guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control (Domestic Travel During COVID-19 | CDC).
According to research conducted by the CDC, people who are not fully vaccinated are more likely to get COVID-19 and spread it to others (CDC, 2021). For this reason, the CDC recommends taking the following precautions after returning from travel.
All travelers:
- Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms; isolate and get tested if you develop symptoms.
- Follow all state and local recommendations or requirements after travel.
If you are NOT fully vaccinated, they request you self-quarantine and get tested after travel.
- Get tested with a viral test 3-5 days after returning from travel.
- Check for COVID-19 testing locations near you
- Stay home and self-quarantine for a full 7 days after travel, even if you test negative at 3-5 days.
- If you don’t get tested, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.