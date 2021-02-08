For the first time in nearly a year, third through fifth graders in Atlanta Public Schools have the option of returning to their school buildings for class.
It's the second wave of students who have the option to return to the classroom for Atlanta Public Schools. A few weeks ago, pre-k through second graders were allowed to return to the classroom in the APS district. Next week, middle and high school students will have the option to return to the classroom.
The changes by APS comes as the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention prepares to release more guidance this week on how to safely re-open schools across the country.
Still, teachers are concerned with sending kids back to the classroom without vaccines being made available to them. It's a sentiment that some parents agree with teachers on.
"I wish they'd just come in here and vaccinate all these teachers to be honest with you," said parent Jim Johnson, "because I think it's the dumbest thing in the world to not have them vaccinated. As far as society goes, they're frontline workers."
Governor Kemp has said he'd like to get teachers vaccinated, but there just isn't enough supply right now for him to expand access.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.