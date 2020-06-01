Kiteja Watson

Kiteja Watson

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Public Schools implores the public to be on the look out for a missing student last seen Saturday.

Kiteja Watson lives in the Adair Park neighborhood. Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to contact Atlanta Police or her mother Elishia Kelley at 404-547-8245.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.