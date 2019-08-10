ATLANTA (CBS46) – Students in Atlanta Public School celebrated their final weekend before heading back to the classroom with the 6th annual Back to School bash Saturday.
The free event was part of an initiative led by Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Meria Carstarphen.
“It's not only getting back to school but it's also getting prepared for school - and this is all about preparation,” Superintendent Carstarphen said, “giving our kids and families the supplies and materials they need to get off to a good start."
The event featured more than 50 exhibitors ranging from health screening to community resources plus music, food, and other kids activities. Carstarphen hoped the event would be a good way to close out the summer and welcome in the new school year.
"Part of getting college and career ready is being prepared and part of the prep is coming here and getting information about after-school activities and getting information from the schools themselves,” she added.
In addition to giving away useful information and free backpacks stuffed with brand new school supplies - APS also provided access to new and innovative ways to learn, like using the immensely popular game, “Minecraft.”
"It's a fun thing because you are actually helping other people when you’re helping yourself too. So that means you are teaching other people. So everybody is learning,” said "Minecraft" ambassador Nicholas Jackson.
APS and Fulton County Schools students head back to school Monday. Expect heavy traffic in and around all school zones across metro Atlanta Monday morning.
