ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A billboard critical of Atlanta Public Schools just popped up near the 17th street bridge in Midtown.
Parents in the district paid for it, attempting to persuade administrators to back in-person learning for all of its students and not just some.
Dr. Lisa Herring, Superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools, recently held a town hall meeting addressing the district's hybrid model for Atlanta public schools.
Parents had a lot to say:
"The plan is to go in late October I believe the 26 for this hybrid model which again is frankly a complete joke."
"There’s not even a guarantee with this proposed plan that students who are currently enrolled and have a teacher that they’re going to be able to stick with a teacher and that’s a problem."
"DeKalb, Decatur and Fulton are comfortable with going back and presenting plans for grades K through 12 to go back over the next few weeks and our big question is why is APS not getting there?"
As for Dr. Herring's response to parents pushing for in-person learning, she has this response:
"Our goal has always been to return to in-person learning as soon as possible, in a way that is responsible and safe for students and staff. As the district moves into Phase II of its Return+Learn plan, it is critical that we engage with all of our parents about their children returning for face-to-face teaching and learning. To that end, we sent an Intent to Return Declaration Form so each and every family can tell us directly about their desires for their young scholars to remain in virtual instruction or move to in-person instruction."
An APS spokesperson adds that, "APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring will present Phase II of the Return+Learn reopening plan at the monthly meeting of the Atlanta Board of Education on Monday, October 5. With the phased approach of Return+Learn, the district has identified students who would likely return first to in-person learning if COVID-19 numbers trend down and allow for some form of face-to-face instruction within our schools. Our decision-making process has been rooted in science and data with clear touchpoints based on guidance from the Georgia Department of Education and the Georgia Department of Public Health and recommendations of local, state, and national public health officials. We will continue to engage with all families to ensure we have a successful and collaborative Return+Learn reopening on October 26."
October 10th is the deadline set for all parents to fill out a form declaring if they want their children to return to in person learning. Responses to hybrid or in person learning may be changed until the survey period closes on October 10th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.