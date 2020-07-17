ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Public School’s superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring says with COVID-19 on the rise the decision to go 100 percent virtual was no longer a question, but a necessity.
“We miss them, we want them back, but we do not want to bring them back in such a hurry that we put their health and their life at risk," says Dr. Herring.
As cases of COVID-19 continue to surge and data signifies a substantial spread, Dr. Hearing says this decision was critically important.
Treniece Miller, a single mother of two says she has,“one in the kindergarten, one who is going to be in the eighth grade this year, and I’m a very active mom. I’m always at the school participating in different events.”
For Miller virtual learning will be a challenge.
“I have no idea how I’m going make this work,” she says.
Dr. Herring understands that parents may be overwhelmed, but the Atlanta Public School system is prepared to provide assistance and town hall meetings to more effectively engage and support the community.
“The first several weeks leading into the August 24 window will be when we will plan to go through the schools and make sure those devices are made available,” says Herring of equipment will need to participate in virtual learning.
According to Dr. Herring, devices and hot spots will be readily available to all children.
Miller says despite the challenge she is willing to do whatever it takes.
“Whatever it takes to save a life, to save my life, my kids lives and their friends lives,” says Miller.
