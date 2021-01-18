Atlanta Public School teachers will return to classrooms tomorrow as they prepare for students to resume in-person learning next week. The move has some staff anxious, nervous, and losing faith in the school system.
Just this past weekend, educators rallied outside the school board's office claiming the plan to return makes little sense.
Their main point included when APS schools first closed, there were fewer COVID cases back then compared to the numbers now.
"How many students or teachers are going to have to get sick to make this the wrong choice," Tania Wismer asked.
"My argument is one is too many. One is too many," she said.
Wismer was not among the crowd rallying on Saturday but the high school teacher says APS leaders should not need these posters to see the signs.
Georgia COVID cases and hospitalizations have been breaking records this January.
"The CDC is saying not to have home gatherings for Christmas, Thanksgiving, New Year's Eve and now we're saying we're going to go back in-person. Basically -- essentially have in-person gatherings," Wismer said.
Teachers like Wismer told the school board in a recent ZOOM meeting they fear in-person learning puts too much at stake right now.
Board officials counter, they'll be doing a phased approach for safety. Pre-K through second grade students return next week and third through 12th grade students return the following week.
Meanwhile, teachers will be getting their classrooms ready starting this Tuesday. It's causing anxiety to consume even veteran educators like Wismer.
"If you don’t have the trust of your teachers and the teachers having confidence in the system—our ability to be effective is eroded," Wismer said.
Protestors argued APS should follow behind other districts like Gwinnett or Cobb Counties which are temporarily transitioning to full virtual. APS school officials say their move comes as the vaccine rollout continues and will include teachers next.
But for Wismer, that's not enough.
"So if we’re exposed and we’re out because we’re quarantining because we have it, who is going to take our place, we matter."
Atlanta Public Schools sent us this statement:
As Atlanta Public Schools (APS) prepares to phase in some of our students who have opted for in-person learning, beginning on January 25, we are diligently monitoring the level of community spread of COVID-19 daily. The health of our students, teachers, and staff is paramount and we take our decision to offer the option for in-person learning very seriously. We value and respect the critical role our teachers play in the education of our students and we continue to listen carefully and intently to their input and recommendations. Over the past several months, we have engaged with teachers, principals, school leaders, parents, public health officials, and others in implementing the recommended mitigation strategies and protocols in every school and building in the District. We will remain engaged with our teachers and other stakeholders throughout this process and work collaboratively through this unprecedented time in the best interest of our APS community.
