ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta Public Schools officials are hosting an end-of-the-year virtual town hall on Facebook.
The virtual town hall will take place on Tuesday at noon.
This will be an opportunity for students, parents, staff, and community members to ask questions and get updates as the district prepares to wrap up the school year.
The virtual town hall will have a live questions and answer sessions and can be watched at www.facebook.com/AtlantaPublicSchools.
