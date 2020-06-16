ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta Public Schools are hosting a virtual town hall to discuss the reopening of Atlanta’s schools next school year.
According to a press release, school officials are planning to start the 2020-2021 school year on August 10th.
The virtual town halls will be used to gather feedback on three potential scenarios for reopening schools: virtual, traditional, or a hybrid of both.
The virtual town hall discussions are scheduled for Thursday, June 18, at 12 p.m. in English.
Additionally, another virtual town hall discussion will take place in Spanish on Monday, June 22 at 6 p.m.
Both virtual town halls will be held on Facebook live at www.facebook.com/AtlantaPublicSchools
