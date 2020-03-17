ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Atlanta Public Schools announced Tuesday that it is increasing the number of food distribution sites and will be busing food to children 18 years old or younger while the district is closed for teleschooling and teleworking to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Meals are only available to children 18 years old or younger, and children must be present to receive the meal and be counted for required state and federal recordkeeping. Families are encouraged to pull up with their children in a drive-thru style for service, and should remain in their vehicle while receiving their food. Walk-ups are welcome.
The district began providing emergency student meals Monday at five APS anchor sites where it is offering three food service supports:
1. Breakfast and lunch grab-and-go bags
2. Fresh produce provided by local nonprofit, Goodr
3. Shelf-stable foods provided by the Atlanta Community Food Bank (i.e. nonperishables)
Food distribution is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday at these five anchor sites:
• Bunche Middle School - 1925 Niskey Lake Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
• Cleveland Avenue Elementary School - 2672 Old Hapeville Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315
• Douglass High School - 225 Hamilton E Holmes Dr., NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
• Phoenix Academy (formerly Alonzo Crim High School) - 256 Clifton St., SE, Atlanta, GA 30317
• Sylvan Hills Middle School - 1461 Sylvan Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
APS has received approval to open more sites for distribution of emergency student meals and to run some food routes using the district’s buses. Beginning Wednesday, Mar. 18, APS will open the following five additional anchor sites that will provide service from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday:
• Booker T. Washington High School - 45 Whitehouse Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30314
• Hope-Hill Elementary School - 112 Boulevard NE, Atlanta, GA 30312
• King Middle School - 545 Hill St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
• Thomasville Heights Elementary School - 1820 Henry Thomas Dr. SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
• Young Middle School - 3116 Benjamin E Mays Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30311
In addition to more sites, APS will begin food distribution on all middle school bus routes in the following clusters on Wednesday, March 18: Therrell, South Atlanta, Washington, Jackson, Mays, Douglass and Carver Cluster.
The bus schedule is posted here: www.atlantapublicschools.us/coronavirus.
At the end of each bus route and site distribution, the District’s non-profit partners will take any extra food and deliver it to APS communities. The district said it can serve tens of thousands of meals each day and encourages families to come and pick up the meals at a school site or a bus stop.
Beginning Mar. 23, all children and their families can also receive shelf-stable groceries at the five APS anchor sites thanks to a partnership with the Atlanta Community Food Bank: Bunche Middle School, Cleveland Avenue Elementary School, Douglass High School, Phoenix Academy (formerly Alonzo Crim High School) and Sylvan Hills Middle School.
In addition, the Atlanta Community Food Bank has more than 50 sites for food distribution. Click here to see the full list of food distribution sites through the Atlanta Community Food Bank. APS does not manage the hours or service at these food distribution sites. Families should contact the food distribution sites directly for information about their hours, service, and any other requirements for food.
For more information about the District’s response to COVID-19, visit www.atlantapublicschools.us/coronavirus.
