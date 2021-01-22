Atlanta Public Schools announced Friday it will "slow the pace" of students in grades 3-12 returning to in-person learning as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to APS, third through fifth grades students whose parents opted for in-person learning will return on February 8. Students in grades six through 12 will now return on February 16. Only pre-k through second grade and special education students will returns as scheduled on January 25.
“This slower pace will allow more time to intensify and add to our current mitigation strategies and plan in anticipation of COVID-19 surveillance testing to be provided in our schools,” APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring said. “I think this is an important and necessary step needed at this point in our Return+Learn plan.”
Cobb County Schools will open for in-person learning on January 25. The school district saw two teachers die from COVID-19 Thursday, but the re-opening plans remain in place. Other school districts continue to adjust their plans as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread through Georgia.
