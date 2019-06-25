ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Bad weather caused downed trees and power lines on Monday. Some homeowners are dealing with costly clean-up bills from the damage.
Christie Bryant, an Arborist at Speaking for Trees, says trees typically fall during bad weather if they are unhealthy. She says homeowners should monitor their trees by taking pictures and tracking abnormalities.
"Mushrooms are the decayers of the earth," said Bryant. "They should not be growing on what should be good, solid wood. Look for cracks, deformities, hallows."
If you have large, older trees then you should get an arborist and consult them every three years.
"Preventative pruning could have saved a lot of these trees. Most of these trees that came down in the storms, had structural issues, they had some defects that went unnoticed," said Bryant.
Bryant says if a tree does fall, unless it does damage to your house, home owners insurance will not cover it. She adds that you should not expect your neighbor to pay the bill if their tree impacts your property.
"If the tree goes across three yards, each property owner is responsible for what falls in your yard," said Bryant.
Removing trees is expensive. The older and heavier the tree, the more green it will cost to remove. Even with healthy trees, mother nature can still swoop in.
"If there are tornadoes coming through or wind gusts are going to be above 70 mph then the healthiest, most sturdiest tree in the world could come down," said Bryant.
You can reach Christie Bryant at 770-823-5374 or email: Christie@speakingfortrees.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.