ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Thousands of arborists in 30 states are serving our veterans for National Day of Service on September 18th, 2019. They are pruning and removing trees at one of each state’s national cemeteries.
More than 4,000 volunteers are donating time and money by providing free tree care at 67 national cemeteries across the country.
“It’s a final resting point, it should be one of dignity and reverence,” said Dennis Tourangeau, a veteran and an arborist.
He volunteers with the Georgia Arborist Association and attended Saluting Branches 5th annual National Day of Service at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton Wednesday.
“When I got out of the military, I was looking to replace some of that comradery, esprit de corps, teamwork, and I found that in this industry, and 38 years later, here I am,” Tourangeau added.
He’s one of thousands of volunteers and arborists offering their professional skills, giving back to veterans and veteran’s families.
“Today we’re pruning and removing trees for the cemetery. We’ve gone through in advance and identified hazards that needed to come down,” said Daniel Bauer, the site leader for Saluting Branches in Georgia.
Multiple tree and shrub companies put aside their competitive differences to do something for the common good.
“Clean up, and help the cemetery, because there’s not a lot of budget money for keeping the cemeteries upkept,” added Bauer.
Usually, cemeteries like this one are under the care of the Department of Veterans Affairs.
“Everybody that’s here has volunteered their time and equipment to be here,” Tourangeau said.
“In the tree industry, we have a lot of veterans that serve, or family members that have served, so overall, we feel it’s a good day to give back,” Bauer added.
Bauer said the Georgia National Cemetery is slightly more than ten years old, and there’s already 26,000 veterans buried here.
Their goal is to give back to those who have paid the highest price and are returned here, and for the families and the men and women still serving.
“Trees in the urban area, if left on their own, they’re going to die prematurely, or be unsafe, and we want to make sure when people come here to visit those who are returned here, that the trees are safe and add to the ambiance and character and dignity of the cemetery,” said Tourangeau.
There were 246 removals today, 78 trees pruned by 53 volunteers, and approximately $45,000 in value of service donated.
