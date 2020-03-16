ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Archdiocese of Atlanta has canceled all public masses, starting on St. Patrick’s Day.

The Catholic leaders released the decision March 16 on the Archdiocese website. They stated the well-being and safety of parishioners were of concern.

According to the Archdiocese website, Churches will remain open for prayer and adoration. It asks that parishioners practice social distancing when utilizing these spaces. It also asked that worshipers refrain from attending adoration if they are sick or at great risk of getting coronavirus. Churches may choose to move adoration from a small chapel into the main sanctuary where people can spread out.

Priests can still hear individual confessions, but penance services are canceled. Weddings and funerals will be limited to immediate family only with no in-parish receptions allowed right now. All other gatherings in parish facilities should be canceled or postponed.

The decision came during the Lent season which is the most holy for the Christian church. Public masses are suspended for three weeks, including Palm Sunday mass. Easter Sunday is April 12.

Click on the Archdiocese of Atlanta to read the full message from Catholic leaders.