SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) – One metro Atlanta gun store reports that business is up 400 percent.
“It’s been insane,” Jay Wallace, owner of Adventure Outdoors in Smyrna, told Time Magazine. Wallace added that his ammunition sales are up more than five times the usual numbers. “This is like a Rod Serling Twilight Zone episode.”
Background checks have increased since the beginning of the year, according to recent data from the FBI.
In February, checks through the FBI’s system jumped 36 percent compared to last February – to a total of 2.8 million nationally. There was also a substantial increase in background checks in January – up 25 percent from last January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.