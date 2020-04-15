ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “She tested positive yesterday,” said the sister of an employee at the Kroger in Edgewood now infected with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
The employee is calling out the store for what she said is an unsafe environment for employees and customers.
“There’s no precautions being taken at the store. There should have been more measures to keep people away from them [store employees]. It was like people reaching over her trying to grab produce,” said the sister, relaying the message from the sick employee.
Kroger wants the government to reclassify its employees as "extended first responders" or "emergency personnel."
The company hopes the designation will make sure its workers get priority access to masks and gloves. In a press release, Kroger said the company has already taken steps to keep associates and customers safe.
The sick employee’s family said she refutes that, added that the company has reached out to her.
“They contacted her to get her some sort of paid compensation for the time she’s going to need off,” said the sister.
CBS46 has contacted the company to ask about their specific cleaning protocols and how many employees have tested positive for the virus.
A response was not received at the time of this report.
