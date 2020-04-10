Are Instacart Shoppers Stealing Groceries?

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- While grocery delivery services can be a great convenience, they are also critical for people staying home during the Covid-19 pandemic. But what if your order is not delivered and you are charged anyway?
When that happened to Linda Bowman, she decided she'd Better Call Harry. The Dallas resident ordered $165 in food from online shopping service Instacart. She received a text that her Publix groceries were delivered. They weren't.
Bowman sent four emails to Instacart and stayed on its website chat session for four hours without receiving a response. Bowman is not alone.
Instacart's Twitter feed is full of complaints, such as "I didn't expect my Instacart driver to steal $200 worth of groceries and get no response from Instacart on top of it."
After Harry got involved, Instacart investigated Bowman's case and gave her a full refund on her groceries plus $50.
Instacart provided us this statement:
"In regards to the shopper community, prospective shoppers must agree to and complete a thorough background check before shopping with Instacart. Once they are active on the platform, Instacart shoppers agree to a comprehensive set of account access guidelines. These account access guidelines are intended to ensure that shoppers and customers alike can use and enjoy the Instacart platform in a safe and professional manner. Per these guidelines, if a shopper repeatedly fails to deliver an order, they may be deactivated from the platform."
Harry's takeaway: if you do use Instacart, pay with a credit card, so you can dispute the charges if necessary.
