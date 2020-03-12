ATLANTA (CBS46) -- With coronavirus on the forefront of everyone's minds, people with pets want reassurance that their dogs and cats are safe.
As communities face fear and uncertainty, doubt can disrupt the normal way of life, even affecting the choices we make about our companion animals.
While pets may be impacted by this crisis on several levels, one way they are NOT affected is by contracting or spreading COVID-19.
“Currently, multiple health organizations, including the Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization and the American Veterinary Medical Association have stated that pets and domestic animals are not at risk for contracting COVID-19,” said Julie Castle, chief executive officer for Best Friends Animal Society.
As communities across the country face uncertainty about the spread of coronavirus, some people may consider surrendering their pets to local shelters.
“We are obviously concerned about any health risks to our dogs and cats, but we encourage those with pets to steer clear of alarmist messages that might scare them into thinking they can catch this virus from their animals. We are especially concerned that this fear may result in an increase in pets being relinquished to shelters unnecessarily.” said Castle.
People who are feeling concerned about their health and financial stability for the coming weeks and months may feel overwhelmed caring for their pets.
According to Best Friends, Animal shelters are bracing themselves for the possibility of fewer adoptions and fewer foster homes, as people choose to go out less often or potentially become ill and cannot provide for their pets.
It is highly suggested to continue following recommended preventive actions, such as thoroughly washing hands and avoiding crowds whenever possible, especially if you are in a high-risk group as identified by the experts.
People can help reduce the impact on local shelters by committing to keep their pets safe at home, adopting a pet from a shelter or rescue group, and reaching out to foster or donate to support the animals in their community.
“With so much news circulating about coronavirus, it’s important to seek out updated information from reliable expert sources and avoid speculation and focus on the information we do already know,” Castle added.
For up-to-date information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.