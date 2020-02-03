ATLANTA (CBS46)—Have you downloaded the CBS46 Weather App: https://apple.co/2OnAAwb
Do you and your family have a severe weather plan?
To help educate Georgians on severe weather, Governor Brian Kemp issued a proclamation proclaiming this Severe Weather Preparedness Week.
Helpful Severe Weather Preparedness tips from the governor’s office:
• Monday, Feb. 3 – Family Preparedness/NOAA Weather Radio Day: Purchase a life-saving NOAA Weather Radio and choose an out-of-state friend as a “check-in” contact to call if your family gets separated.
• Tuesday, Feb. 4 – Thunderstorm Safety: Learn the difference between a thunderstorm watch and a thunderstorm warning.
• Wednesday, Feb. 5 – Tornado Safety (and PrepareAthon! drill for tornado safety at 9 a.m.): Determine in advance where you will take shelter in case of a tornado warning.
• Thursday, Feb. 6 – Lightning Safety: Learn the 30/30 rule. If after seeing lightning, you cannot count to 30 before hearing thunder, go indoors. Stay indoors for 30 minutes after hearing the last clap of thunder.
• Friday, Feb. 7 – Flood Safety: Copy important documents, seal them in a watertight container and add them to your Ready kit
For more resources on how you can prepare your home, school or business for severe weather emergencies and other disasters, visit https://bit.ly/2GS7CjO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.