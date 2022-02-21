A new song has gone viral, sparking a debate and having people ask themselves if they're really from Atlanta.
The song titled "Sorry not Sorry" was released over the weekend by Atlanta Rapper Omeretta the Great.
The song claims that everyone who thinks they're from the A are not actually from Atlanta.
"College Park is not Atlanta. Lithonia is not Atlanta. Decatur is not Atlanta. Roswell is not Atlanta," the artist rapped.
The song has already gained more than a million views on Instagram with a lot of people noting that the music video itself was filmed at Truist Park, which is... you guessed it... not Atlanta.
