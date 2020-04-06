ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) As Georgia remains under a State of Emergency until April 13, state Attorney General Chris Carr is working hard to make sure price gouging is not a concern.
Businesses are allowed to mark up prices on critical supplies during an emergency, but they are not allowed to raise the price of products excessively to take advantage of the current pandemic. While laws vary by state, increases over 20% may be considered price gouging.
According to Georgia's Consumer Protection Division, "Businesses may not sell, or offer to sell at retail, any goods or services identified by the Governor at a price higher than the price at which the good or services were sold or offered for sale before the declaration of the State of Emergency. Price increases on goods or services are permitted only if they accurately reflect an increase in the cost of new stock or the cost to transport it, plus the retailer's average markup percentage applied during the ten days immediately prior to the declaration of a state of emergency."
Many shoppers on eBay have reported gouging but is it taking place in our state? If you think so, you can fill out this form to report price gouging.
