CUMMING, Ga. (CBS46) — Right now, there are growing fears of an imminent invasion overseas. It comes just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered forces to maintain peace there.
The movement has Ukrainians living in Atlanta feeling anxious.
The sound of fireworks rang out in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk hours after Russia decreed its independence, along with Luhansk. Russia then swiftly moved troops to the regions, crossing the border as tensions rise.
"Personally, I’m quite devastated with the most recent developments in the region and I know that I’m not the only one," said Reverend Bohdan Marusdak with Saint Andrews Ukrainian Church in Cumming via a Zoom interview with CBS46.
As tanks roll overseas, many Ukrainian citizens here in Georgia are saddened by what could come.
"There is a lot of people who can’t sleep at night because of what is going on and what can possibly happen and it's not easy," Rev. Marusdak said.
The United States says no matter what, it's ready.
"We're ready for diplomacy, including at the highest levels, to try and resolve this matter peacefully. But we are equally, and we are united as the west in imposing swift consequences if Russia chooses to move forward," said a U.S. official.
While hopeful of the opposite, U.S. intelligence is pointing at a full scale Russia invasion of Ukraine to come in the coming hours and days.
"If we just sit down on the side and watch what’s happening and do nothing, I think that everyone will eventually, or possibly, suffer and regret not doing anything," Marusdak said.
