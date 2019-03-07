ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta’s Argosy University is at risk of closing for good Friday, March 8.
“All of the students are flapping in the wind basically,” said student Ashley Jones.
On Thursday, the university held informational fairs for students to figure out next steps.
“I was two years into the program,” said Shelly Hampton-Huguley. “I had maybe three classes left.”
There were representatives from a handful of colleges at the fairs but the students CBS46 spoke with weren't impressed.
“A lot of them don't want to take all of our credits so a student like me, if we're almost done with the classes, who wants to start back over,” Jones said.
Since January, Argosy University has been under a federal receivership, with a legally appointed receiver overseeing university operations, including finances.
CBS46 told you earlier this week that students still had not received their financial aid stipends.
“This is money that goes to the students to help them pay for their living expenses, their mortgage, their rent,” said attorney Howard Slomka of Slipakoff & Slomka. “That money was not being passed through.”
The U.S. Department of Education said it paid out that financial aid in January before the university went into receivership. It is now waiting to see how Argosy spent that money. The Department of Education cut off future financial aid to the university in February.
“I think the writing is on the wall as we lawyers like to say,” Slomka said. “It is unlikely that Argosy will be issuing any future degrees.”
Many Argosy University students have taken out loans for their education.
“Hopefully we will get loan forgiveness, is what I’m hoping and praying for,” said student April Kelley.
But Slomka said loan forgiveness is not an easy process and takes time. He advises students to finish their education at another college.
“My advice would be to transfer those credits as quickly as you can and get your degree from another school. Student loans are very difficult to discharge.”
