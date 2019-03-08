SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46)- Argosy University in Sandy Springs has closed its doors for good.
The closure comes one day after CBS46 reported the school could potentially close, which left many students confused about their futures.
Mark Dottore, court-appointed receiver for Dream Center Education Holdings, issued the following statement to out newsroom:
Argosy University, Atlanta has closed. We have worked day and night since the institution entered into receivership under Dream Center Education Holdings to find the best path forward for students.
We are extremely disappointed with this outcome but continue to provide services to students to help them transition to one of the dozens of higher education institutions offering assistance to them or, where they choose to do so, to apply for student loan discharge.”
Students have been given information about transfer options; however, some students still faced issued concerning their financial aid.
Last week the U.S. Department of Education announced it would no longer provide financial aid to the university because it had failed to properly administer the money. Instead, the school used the money to cover payroll and other expenses.
Argosy students needing help can visit these websites:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.