DECATUR, Ga (CBS46) -- An argument of some sort between two people at a gas station in Decatur ended in gunfire Sunday night.
The shots rang out at the BP Gas Station at 3568 Memorial Drive.
One person is dead and the other spent the night answering questions for detectives.
Police tell CBS46 News it's not clear just what lead to the deadly argument.
They have not released the name of the victim.
