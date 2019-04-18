ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A teenager was shot in the stomach at a local grocery store following what police said was an argument between three people.
The shooting took place shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday at the Kroger grocery store on the 500 block of Cascade Avenue.
Atlanta Police said the 19-year-old shooting victim was arguing with another woman when a man with the other woman pulled out a gun and shot her.
"I heard three loud shots. I was wondering what was going on," said customer Larry Cunningham. "The next thing we know, they ask everyone over the intercom to clear the store and that's what we did."
"I didn't know what was going and my thing; I didn't want to get shot," said customer Ida Quinn. "It was so frightening. I didn't want to get shot."
The teen was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and was said to be alert and breathing, but no further update on her condition has been given.
CBS46's Ashley Thompson said witnesses told her the victim was pregnant, but police have not confirmed that detail.
The shooter and the woman he was with both ran from the store and are still on the loose. No suspect description has been provided by law enforcement. Police said the two women knew each other and they're hoping they identify the shooter and other woman soon.
The shooting left the store closed for three hours. A Kroger spokesperson said the company is working with Atlanta Police on the investigation.
