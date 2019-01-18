An argument led to the death of a 17-year-old in Clayton County Thursday.
The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Sherwood Drive in Clayton County.
Police say after being told that someone was shot, they responded and found the 17-year-old lying on the sidewalk in front of an apartment unit.
The victim was unresponsive, according to authorities. He was identified by fingerprints, although authorities have not yet released his name.
Police say the victim lived close to where the shooting occurred.
The suspects remain at large, according to authorities.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
