ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) - A disagreement between two men has lead to a fatal shooting according to Roswell Police.
The shooting happened at Grove Way apartments Monday night. Two men got into an argument which lead to the shooting. Police detained one man for questioning. No charges filed at this time. The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital where he died.
Roswell police are investigating this shooting. CBS46 News will have more information as it becomes available.
