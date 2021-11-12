ATLANTA (CBS46) — A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in southwest Atlanta early Friday morning.
Police responded to calls of a person shot at around 12:05 a.m. along Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW.
The injured man was taken to the hospital and is reported to be stable.
A preliminary investigation suggests the man was shot after an argument broke out between him and his alleged shooter.
An investigation is ongoing. CBS46 will have the latest details as more information becomes available.
