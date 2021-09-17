ATLANTA (CBS46) — An apparent argument that escalated into gunfire left three people injured with gunshot wounds outside of the Food Mart at 1217 Metropolitan Parkway.
It happened around 2 a.m. on Sept. 12.
An officer who was patrolling on Metropolitan Parkway said they heard multiple gunshots and headed toward the direction of the sound to investigate.
Upon arrival, the officer found three people had been shot, two men and one woman. The men were struck and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to the hospital for further evaluation.
A female, who was with one of the men, was also struck. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition and did not survive her injuries.
Atlanta Police Homicide investigators responded to the scene and launched an investigation. That investigation remains ongoing.
