ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A fight escalated to gunfire and a police chase overnight in Smyrna after a man pulled out his firearm and started shooting.
It happened at a local pizza establishment along Highlands Parkway SE.
Smyrna police say shots were fired and the shooter attempted to flee the scene, but struck a police car in the process.
A brief pursuit ensued and officers used a pit maneuver to ultimately end the chase and capture the man.
In the end, no one was shot. The shooter was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
An investigation is expected to continue when he is released from hospital.
