Ariana Grande Sweetener World Tour

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 07: Ariana Grande performs onstage during Ariana Grande Sweetener World Tour at Staples Center on May 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG)

 Kevin Mazur

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Singer Ariana Grande will donate the proceeds from her concert in Atlanta on June 8 to Planned Parenthood.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, the donation is for around $250,000.

This comes amid a wave of anti-abortion laws in several southern states, including Georgia.

“Ariana Grande’s generous donation comes at a critical time — in Georgia and across the country, anti-women’s health politicians are trying to ban all safe, legal abortion,” Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Dr. Leana Wen said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

Grande has been open about her support for Planned Parenthood in the past and she is also a big supporter of the LGBTQ community.

Read the FULL article here

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.