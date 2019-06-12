ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Singer Ariana Grande will donate the proceeds from her concert in Atlanta on June 8 to Planned Parenthood.
According to PEOPLE Magazine, the donation is for around $250,000.
This comes amid a wave of anti-abortion laws in several southern states, including Georgia.
“Ariana Grande’s generous donation comes at a critical time — in Georgia and across the country, anti-women’s health politicians are trying to ban all safe, legal abortion,” Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Dr. Leana Wen said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.
Grande has been open about her support for Planned Parenthood in the past and she is also a big supporter of the LGBTQ community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.