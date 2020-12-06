An armed suspect was apprehended Sunday after being spotted on Kennesaw State University's Marietta campus, sparking the school to urge students to seek shelter.
Marietta police say the suspect was involved in a shooting that occurred at an off-campus location near the university's Marietta campus. They worked with KSU police to secure the campus and locate the suspect.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
KSU Alert: All Clear. Suspect has been apprehended and there is no threat to either KSU campus. Please resume normal operations.— KSU Emergency Management (@ksuoem) December 6, 2020
KSU Alert: Marietta Campus: Armed Intruder reported at Kennesaw State. Seek shelter in a secure location until further notice.— KSU Emergency Management (@ksuoem) December 6, 2020
KSU Alert: Kennesaw Campus: Armed Intruder reported at Kennesaw State. Seek shelter in a secure location until further notice. Suspect was last seen near the Machinist Lodge on campus at approx 2:40 PM.— KSU Emergency Management (@ksuoem) December 6, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.