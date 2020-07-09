ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An armed man who allegedly harassed and threatened protesters near the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed has been arrested.
Around 8:27 p.m. on July 8 Atlanta Police allege Nicholas Trishin approached one of the male protesters and began questioning him about his identity, and why he was at the torched restaurant.
The victim alleges the man said, "Where is your gun? You got guns because I do. I'll shoot!"
A second witness told police he heard the man yelling, "Who are you?" and "I'll shoot you!" Other witnesses told police they knew something was off about the suspect because he was dressed in a suit, armed and hostile without being provoked.
Growing concerned of the suspect's intentions, the victim waved his arms in an attempt to grab the attention of police who were standing nearby.
As police moved closer to the situation, the suspect began pacing back and forth before returning to his black SUV that was being driven by a woman. The duo then began to drive off, but while attempting a U-turn on University Avenue the suspect was stopped by police.
Officers repeatedly instructed the Trishin to exit the vehicle, each time he refused while also instructing the female driver to follow his lead. When an APD lieutenant arrived on the scene Trishin continued to argue with officers while stating he had a gun in the vehicle.
With officers unable to diffuse the situation, the lieutenant gave permission for the driver's side window to be broken. The female driver was sitting with her hands on the steering wheel as she sobbed when Trishin jumped from the passenger seat and across her lap. With his head out the driver's side window he yelled, "don't kill me, don't kill me," while grabbing the shattered window with his bare hands.
Officers immediately pulled Trishin from the vehicle, put him in handcuffs and placed him in a squad car until Grady EMT arrived. While receiving medial assistance Trishin was combative and managed to kick his pants off, according to a police report.
From the scene of his outburst, he was taken to Grady Hospital. He is charged with terroristic Threats, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and obstruction.
Inside Trishin's vehecile officers located two pistols, one rifle, a dagger, and $1010.00.
