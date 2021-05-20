LOVEJOY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man is behind bars for an alleged armed attack Wednesday on two elderly women at a local retailer.
According to Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, deputies were dispatched to a carjacking call at the Dollar Tree in Lovejoy. When deputies arrived, two elderly women said a man approached them at gunpoint and stole their vehicle.
“During the robbery, the suspect fired five rounds at the victim’s feet before leaving,” a Clayton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.
“That wasn’t necessary, I mean I’m sure they didn’t have a weapon. He could’ve just jumped in the car and drove off and left them alone. He could’ve killed them,” Pamula Duches of Clayton County added.
Within minutes, deputies located the vehicle near Tara Boulevard and Fayetteville Road. Clayton County sheriff’s units, as well as other police agencies, boxed in the vehicle. The suspect surrendered and police recovered the gun used during the alleged robbery.
Bahbi Kelske, 24, of Hampton is now behind bars charged with several crimes including possession of a firearm during a crime, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and theft by taking.
“That’s alarming for the elderly people. I wouldn’t want that to happen to me. I sure hope people were there to help them,” Duches said.
Kelske is being held at the Clayton County Jail without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.