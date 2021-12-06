ATLANTA (CBS46) — Heavy police presence could be seen in what appeared to be an armed standoff at an apartment complex Norcross Monday morning.
Norcross police, with assistance from Gwinnett County police and SWAT, surrounded Beaver Ruin Road as they worked to deescalate the situation.
According to officials, a man armed with a gun was holding a baby hostage. That man is reportedly the father of the young child.
SWAT assisted with establishing a perimeter around the area and through negotiation and combined efforts, law enforcement was able to reach what they called a "peaceful resolution" with the man. No injuries were reported.
The standoff lasted only a few hours and ended just before noon.
The baby has been returned safely to his mother and the man remains in custody.
Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story. CBS46 will have the latest details as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.