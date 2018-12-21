Lithonia, GA (CBS46) DeKalb police are searching for a violent armed robbery suspect who left two women frightened.
Police say the armed man entered the Sprint cell phone store near the 5000 block of Fairington Rd in Lithonia.
The robbery took place just before 8:30 p.m., Thursday night.
In surveillance video sent to CBS46, the man held a gun to one employee while demanding another employee load cell phones into a garbage bag.
Police say the employees were not injured.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact DeKalb County Police at 404-294-2000.
