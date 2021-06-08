UPDATE
Several buildings within the Arium apartments in the Sandy Springs area have been evacuated as a precaution while law enforcement work to contact the barricaded armed male Tuesday afternoon, said police.
CBS46 News has learned no one in the vicinity is in danger, as the suspect is contained within one apartment.
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46)— Police are working on what they are calling a critical incident involving a person who shot a gun and is now barricaded inside an apartment Tuesday afternoon.
Police are asking the community to avoid the area of Adair Lane through Grogans Ferry Road (Spring Creek Lane).
Police said, no injuries are reported at this time.
Stay with CBS46 News as updates are made available.
