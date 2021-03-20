Armed protestors surrounded the Douglas County sheriff’s office on Friday to bring awareness to a controversial suicide investigation.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were notified of a planned protest of a group that has concerns about the death investigation of Stephen Styles.
Styles, a Black man, was found hanging from a tree on February 21 in Douglas County.
An autopsy ruled Styles’ death a suicide, however, others in the community are not convinced.
After hearing about the protest, on March 18, Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds and Douglasville Police Chief Gary Spark reportedly met with the group to let them know that “a peaceful protest would be welcomed, but brining any violence to Douglas County would not be tolerated.”
A spokesperson with the Douglas County sheriff’s office said the group was “respectful” during their meeting with the sheriff.
On March 19, the date of the planned protest, a group of approximately 25 protesters parked at the entrance to the sheriff’s office to assemble for their rally.
The protesters, according to a sheriff spokesperson, had “donned black clothing, ballistic vests, facial coverings, firearms and high capacity magazines.”
As a security precaution, Sheriff Pounds placed the jail on lockdown.
As the armed group approached the entrance of the jail, deputies stopped them and said they were not allowed to go any further while armed.
Eight members of the group disarmed themselves and accompanied Stephen Styles’ brother to meet with the sheriff and police chief to discuss Styles’ suicide.
Douglas County Sheriff Pounds posted an update to Styles’ death investigating in a Facebook post.
According to the sheriff, on February 21, deputies responded to a wooded area on Mason Creek Road in Winston, Ga. regarding a vandalized and abandoned vehicle.
“During the course of the investigation, deputies located Mr. Stephen Craig Styles, deceased by way of hanging, approximately two hundred and fifty yards from his vehicle”, the sheriff reported.
Homicide detectives investigated the case and according to Sheriff Pounds, Styles got into an argument with his grandmother on February 12. After the disagreement, Styles left the home.
Douglas County deputies said Styles was never reported missing.
“Investigators learned that Mr. Styles was on parole for a child molestation and was being supervised by the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, via an ankle monitor that tracked his whereabouts at all times”, Sheriff Pounds said.
After investigators reviewed Styles’ ankle monitor data, detectives believe Styles left his home after the argument with his grandmother, and then he drove directly to the wooded area where his vehicle and body were found.
Sheriff Pounds said, “Further investigation of the vehicle proved that the vehicle was vandalized days after Mr. Styles had abandoned it on February 12th, 2021. Investigators also determined that the chair located next to Mr. Styles’ body contained a shoe impression, which matched the soles of the shoes he was wearing.”
Also, Sheriff Pounds reported the ligature used for the suicide was brought to the scene by Styles, from his home.
According to Sheriff Pounds:
- Investigators conducted an external examination of Styles’ body, to include his clothing, and there was no indication of foul play.
- There were no indications on the ground or otherwise that there was any altercation or struggle near his vehicle or where he was located.
- Styles’ body, along with the crime scene photographs, were sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Office to undergo an autopsy.
- Autopsy findings concluded that the cause of death was ligature hanging and the manner of death is suicide.
Due to publicity surrounding the case, Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine learned about the case and was briefed by Douglas County sheriff investigators.
“After reviewing the case with District Attorney Racine, she felt comfortable that the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had conducted a very thorough investigation and that all the facts indicated Mr. Stephen Styles had committed suicide", the Douglas County sheriff said.
